Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Synovus have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company displays an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. Organic and inorganic growth strategies position Synovus well. Further, improving interest income and credit quality will continue supporting the company’s financials in the near term. Strategic investments in merger & acquisitions, on the back of a strong capital position, are likely to fortify its business. Synovus remains well poised to grow in the quarters ahead, driven by improving economic conditions. However, persistently increasing expenses on account of technological investments, significant exposure to real estate loans and unsustainable capital deployment activities add to near-term woes of the company.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNV. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Shares of SNV opened at $49.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

