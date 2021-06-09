T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.31 Billion

Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will report sales of $19.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.72 billion and the highest is $19.93 billion. T-Mobile US reported sales of $17.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year sales of $79.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.54 billion to $81.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $82.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.27 billion to $85.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HSBC boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.42.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $4,282,308.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 509,069 shares in the company, valued at $71,295,113.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $6,282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,477 shares of company stock valued at $21,174,398 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,122,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,372. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $100.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

