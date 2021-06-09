Tadpole Finance (TAD) Trading 2.6% Higher This Week

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for $13.25 or 0.00036555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $10,931.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00061909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $81.65 or 0.00225293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.21 or 0.00210286 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.06 or 0.01294280 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,266.88 or 1.00070810 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

