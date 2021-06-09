Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Noked Israel Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Noked Israel Ltd raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 98.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 7.5% of Noked Israel Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $23,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,151,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,499,000 after acquiring an additional 676,689 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSM traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $117.12. The stock had a trading volume of 201,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,673,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $54.52 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

