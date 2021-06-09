TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading 10.2% Higher

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shares shot up 10.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.90 and last traded at $30.90. 107,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,798,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAL. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.63 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,362,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth about $370,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,447,000 after buying an additional 4,072,633 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 42.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,747,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,565,000 after buying an additional 1,705,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,983,000.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

