Tamarack Advisers LP Buys Shares of 2,500 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in First Solar during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.18. 41,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.49. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $240,389.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,319.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $45,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,517.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,119 shares of company stock worth $726,429 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

