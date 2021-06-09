Tamarack Advisers LP Sells 17,000 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Tamarack Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.1% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4,371.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 313 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,760 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,268 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $303,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,793.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.53.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.19. 20,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,872. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.