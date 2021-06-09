Tamarack Advisers LP Takes $2.17 Million Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000. Tamarack Advisers LP owned 0.09% of Callaway Golf at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ELY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.18. 4,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 2.13. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $58,902.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELY. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen cut Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

