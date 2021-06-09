Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

NYSE SKT opened at $19.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 110,702 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,752,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,042,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,775,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 86,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 34,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

