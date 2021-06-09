Tap (XTP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $378,445.00

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. In the last week, Tap has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Tap has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $378,445.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00068525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00026550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.28 or 0.00941137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.58 or 0.09257462 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00049593 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

Tap is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

