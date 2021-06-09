Taurus Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Taurus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $12.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,411.25. 32,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,498. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,294.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

