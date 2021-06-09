Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $24.72 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 2.9% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $24,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Intuit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after purchasing an additional 557,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,330,997,000 after buying an additional 152,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,471,000 after acquiring an additional 41,999 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,503.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $469.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,904. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.19 and a 12 month high of $466.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.73. The company has a market capitalization of $128.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

