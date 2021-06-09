Taurus Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Taurus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Chevron by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 52,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 32,285 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 50,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.75. The company had a trading volume of 408,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,403,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.14. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus increased their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.92.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.