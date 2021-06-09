Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Taurus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $478,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LIN traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.59. The stock had a trading volume of 35,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $151.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a one year low of $197.26 and a one year high of $305.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

