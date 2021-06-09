Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 925 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Taurus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises about 1.8% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of AMETEK worth $15,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,402.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,908 shares of company stock valued at $10,247,569. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

AME traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,908. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $84.53 and a one year high of $139.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

