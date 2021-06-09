TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.88.

TRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of TRP traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$64.50. 514,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,271,925. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$50.61 and a 12-month high of C$66.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$63.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.91.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.4620807 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 138.31%.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$58.24 per share, with a total value of C$29,117.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$182,042.61. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$58.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,760.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,053,885.60. Insiders have bought a total of 27,795 shares of company stock worth $1,606,340 in the last three months.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

