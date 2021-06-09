Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $18.09 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 283,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,212 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Centene were worth $18,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Centene by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Centene by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,384,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,097,000 after buying an additional 61,874 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 250,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $74.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.04.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

