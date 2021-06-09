Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $20.58 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,750 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in 3M were worth $20,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in 3M by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $2,387,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $3,137,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

Shares of MMM opened at $203.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.13. 3M has a 1-year low of $148.80 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

