Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 128,242 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 47.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 399,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,242 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cerner were worth $28,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,305,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $141,898,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Cerner during the first quarter worth $112,876,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,628,000 after purchasing an additional 886,053 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CERN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist boosted their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $79.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.02. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

