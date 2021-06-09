Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 131.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,692 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $26,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after purchasing an additional 397,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SBA Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,815,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in SBA Communications by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,456,000 after purchasing an additional 227,280 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC opened at $317.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.68. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $328.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 258.07 and a beta of 0.20.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,655 shares of company stock valued at $745,678. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

