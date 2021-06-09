Tecnoglass Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Tecnoglass has decreased its dividend payment by 79.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Tecnoglass has a payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tecnoglass to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $973.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $24.01.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tecnoglass stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 388.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

