TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 877,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,930 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $16,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 560,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after buying an additional 30,668 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,100,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,204,000 after purchasing an additional 910,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,218,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,133 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

