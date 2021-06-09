Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.91 and last traded at $14.91. Approximately 60,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 27,214,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

TME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 86 Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. HSBC boosted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.87.

The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,915,000 after purchasing an additional 39,573,036 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,112,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,253 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,032,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,208,000 after buying an additional 3,480,167 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,996,000 after buying an additional 3,880,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,916,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,664,000 after buying an additional 885,491 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

