Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $78.00. Tencent shares last traded at $78.00, with a volume of 1,584,560 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCEHY. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tencent from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tencent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $743.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.14.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Tencent had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $20.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.206 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Tencent’s payout ratio is currently 11.18%.

About Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

