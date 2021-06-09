Terren S. Peizer Sells 22,294 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 22,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $871,472.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ontrak stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $36.38. 1,451,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,609. Ontrak, Inc. has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a market cap of $645.27 million, a P/E ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 2.34.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OTRK shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ontrak currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

