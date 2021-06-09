Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 50,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $186.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.34. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

