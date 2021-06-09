Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Raised by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 385,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42,748 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 0.7% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $72,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,864,000 after acquiring an additional 904,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,322,000 after acquiring an additional 313,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,590,707,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.81. The company had a trading volume of 60,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,303. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

