The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.01

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.01 and last traded at $33.71, with a volume of 962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANDE. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.68.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in The Andersons by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after buying an additional 336,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,985,000 after purchasing an additional 234,968 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons during the 4th quarter worth $4,015,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 659.7% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 186,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 161,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 158,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

