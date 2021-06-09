The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $87.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $82.00.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.19.

BNS stock opened at $66.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.35. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $68.02. The firm has a market cap of $81.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,730,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 58.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 89,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,925 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

