The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $307.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BA. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $252.35.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA opened at $252.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.69. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.