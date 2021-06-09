The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on July 29th

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of BKE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.13. 2,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,328. The Buckle has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $46.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.13.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Buckle will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other The Buckle news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $522,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $109,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,369.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,120 over the last three months. 40.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

