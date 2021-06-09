The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Karani Asset Management LLC

Karani Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. The Clorox makes up approximately 2.7% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.21. 35,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,900. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.10. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $175.55 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.94.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

