The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $300.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $318.34. The firm has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.27.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $8,171,827.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,492 shares of company stock valued at $23,392,527. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

