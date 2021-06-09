The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.230-2.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 billion-2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.The GEO Group also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.570-0.590 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GEO traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 187,358,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,547,389. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.99.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered The GEO Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

