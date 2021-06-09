The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.83

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.83 and last traded at $36.80, with a volume of 649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $974.80 million, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.56.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $89.03 million for the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 7.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 25.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 317.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile (NYSE:GRC)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

