The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Sets New 12-Month High at $306.00

Shares of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 306 ($4.00) and last traded at GBX 306 ($4.00), with a volume of 512837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.92).

GYM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 308 ($4.02) price target on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Gym Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 302.17 ($3.95).

The firm has a market cap of £506.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 255.71.

In other news, insider Paul Gilbert sold 204,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29), for a total value of £515,193.84 ($673,104.05).

About The Gym Group (LON:GYM)

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

