The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will report sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group posted sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year sales of $5.07 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on THG shares. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $781,062.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,996,000 after purchasing an additional 57,229 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 44.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THG traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.36. 2,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,556. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

