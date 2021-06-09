The Honest (HNST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The Honest has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HNST. Guggenheim started coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Honest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.19.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

