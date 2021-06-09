The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,236,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of The Kraft Heinz worth $49,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KHC. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.46.

KHC stock opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.