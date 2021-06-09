The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) PT Raised to $55.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.20% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LSXMA. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,053. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.20.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
