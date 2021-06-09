The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) PT Raised to $55.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LSXMA. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,053. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 182,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12,126.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 172.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 99,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares during the period. Finally, Corvex Management LP boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 44.0% during the first quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 758,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 231,823 shares during the period. 26.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

