The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Trading Down 3.6%

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s stock price fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.14 and last traded at $21.59. 55,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,459,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

Several brokerages have commented on LEV. National Bankshares set a $20.00 target price on shares of The Lion Electric and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Desjardins began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Get The Lion Electric alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.31.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in The Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in The Lion Electric during the first quarter worth $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in The Lion Electric during the first quarter worth $190,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Lion Electric during the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

About The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks, and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit segments. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for The Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.