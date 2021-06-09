The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $433,000 Stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Prothena were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prothena alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

PRTA opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.47.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.