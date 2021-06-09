The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 10,109 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,109 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ZIOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $631.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

