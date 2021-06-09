The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,544 Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Antares Pharma worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 18.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATRS opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.00.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.