The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 535 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,904,000 after buying an additional 804,337 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,560,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,581,000 after buying an additional 329,762 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,584,000 after purchasing an additional 566,670 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,876,000 after purchasing an additional 339,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 565,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,354.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $469,990.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,484,645.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,275 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,415. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

