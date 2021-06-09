The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth about $24,010,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in PetIQ by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,596,000 after acquiring an additional 330,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after buying an additional 190,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,397,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,254,000.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PETQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PetIQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In related news, Director Mark L. First sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $52,785,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,707,566 shares of company stock worth $60,941,522. Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.80. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.