The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 302 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,261 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHG. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHG opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 8.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

