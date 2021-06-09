The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 43.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,211 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,516,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,024,000 after acquiring an additional 216,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after acquiring an additional 613,944 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,302,000 after acquiring an additional 35,962 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,529,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,954,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,331,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,318,000 after acquiring an additional 567,701 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTOS opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.29. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 0.76. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $379,411.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $36,051.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,473 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,870 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

