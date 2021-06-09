The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROG. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROG shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $193.48 on Wednesday. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $206.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.03. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total transaction of $1,343,417.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

