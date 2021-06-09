The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 250 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,507 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,518,000 after acquiring an additional 454,443 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,100,000 after purchasing an additional 115,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

CATY opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CATY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

